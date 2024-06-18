Concert Photos: Morgan James at Blue Strawberry

Review and photos by Jerry McGrath.

What a wonderful night. My first time venturing to the Blue Strawberry to see none other than Morgan James. The atmosphere was intimate, and incredibly laid back. The venue was fantastic for this enchanting engagement and complemented Morgan’s beautiful big voice, which is likely still reverberating through the bricks tonight.

Morgan and her husband, Doug Wamble, delighted a full house with a musical journey highlighting the various influences and events that brought them to the venue that night. Everything from quarantunes (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV6eZKvhVPz2EAeHwQqYjiA), flirting on stage and Nina Simone flew through the air, with delightful anecdotes about their life, pulling you along with them on their journey, while you engaged your taste buds with a delicious entree.

I will definitely be looking forward to the next engagement at The Blue Strawberry, and cannot wait for Mogran to grace St Louis with her beautiful voice, once again.

Check out our photos below.