Concert Photos: Dustin Kensrue at Off Broadway

May 10, 2024 at 8:07 am / by Jeremy Housewright

Vocalist Dustin Kensrue, lead singer of the American rock band known as Thrice, performed for a crowd of fans at Off Broadway on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Brother Bird opened the show, with The Brevet following up and backing Kensrue on his “Desert Dreaming” album tour.

Check out photos from the show below. Photos by Brian King.