Concert Photos: Cypress Hill with Souls of Mischief and The Pharcyde at Uptown Theater

April 29, 2024 at 8:17 am / by Jeremy Housewright

Legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill made a stop at The Uptown Theater in Kansas City along with Souls of Mischief and The Pharcyde on April 26.

The tour, We Legalized It 2024, drew a packed house.

Photos by Ashley Strom.

Check out our photos below.