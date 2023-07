Concert Photos: Cody Johnson, Randy Houser, and Jesse Raub Jr. at Chaifetz Arena

July 23, 2023 at 9:45 am / by Jeremy Housewright

Photos by Brendon Klohr.

On Friday, July 21, a sold-out Chaifetz arena played host to country music star Cody Johnson, who was joined by Randy Houser and Jesse Raub Jr.

Check out our photos below.

-Cody Johnson

-Randy Houser

-Jesse Raub Jr.