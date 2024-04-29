Comedy Review: Nikki Glaser laughs it up at The Fox Theatre

STL’s own Nikki Glaser performed at the Fox Theatre Saturday night as a stop on her “The Good Girl” tour.

The show was an absolute blast, and included an impressive opening standup set from Tim Convy, also a St. Louis native and lead singer of Ludo. It was the perfect way to set up the stage for a headliner who hails from the city herself.

As Nikki has stated several times before, she is a certified Swiftie – so she opened the show by playing an acoustic parody of “Anti-Hero” accompanied by her father on stage. She has performed the song before, but this time she performed her own “Nikki’s Version” from start to finish with several odes to Saint Louis that only a local could truly appreciate.

Glaser then blazed through an incredible set that hit a variety of topics – including politics, sexuality, gender, and a hilarious bit about bringing back certain “buzzwords” that aren’t currently occupied as part of specific vocabularies.

As always, Glaser’s comedy teeters on the edge of the gray area where most comics find themselves to be cancelled, but handles it with just the right amount of delicate care to where the performance is edgy and raw, yet relatable and humorous, all of course made more palatable by Glaser’s genuine delivery.

Speaking with one fan before the show, a local woman stated that this is her fifth time seeing Glaser in her home city, and she’s so happy to catch her performing at The Fox Theatre as it is “a right of passage for any local talent.”

While this wasn’t Glaser’s first time performing at the Fox, it was the first time she has headlined a show there. It was a treat for the St. Louis audience because Glaser will also be a guest on the upcoming live Netflix special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, and actually workshopped her material for the upcoming event to get feedback and test reactions on the audience.

Glaser is no newcomer on the roast scene, and from what I gathered, she isn’t holding back this time either. Being the first time an event like this will be live, Glaser joked that we should all catch it before it gets edited and revamped because “so many people are gonna bomb.” The special will air live on Netflix on May 5th , debuting along many performances that are part of the “Netflix is a Joke” festival.

If you need just a little more Glaser in your life, you can also catch her brand-new special debuting on MAX titled “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die.” In fact, an original song she wrote to close out the special was how she ended her set in St. Louis, again joined by her father on stage to accompany her with the guitar, as she treated fans to a taste of what is in store from her upcoming MAX one-hour special.

The show was an absolute blast and Glaser was a delight on stage. Tune in to see her get in some digs at Tom Brady and host Kevin Hart before catching her new special the following weekend. And, keep an eye on her website to see when the performer will be returning home for another stellar show.