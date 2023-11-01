BLING bring Christmas joy to The Wolf Cafe

Be prepared to jingle and mingle this season at BLING, St. Louis’ newest holiday pop-up bar and the only pop-up located in West St. Louis County.

Opening Friday, December 1, BLING is located in the lower level of The Wolf Café Taproom and Cocktail Lounge at 15480 Clayton Road in Ballwin, Missouri. Reservations are required and go on sale today at noon at Bling Holiday Pop-up Bar.

Tickets are $20 per person in the Taproom or $25 per person in the VIP Lounge. VIP tickets include a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival, complimentary snacks, private seating area and a more expansive cocktail menu. Adults 21 and older only with valid ID. A portion of the proceeds from every ticket will benefit the non-profit organization Circle of Concern.

BLING is the perfect place for a glittery Girl’s Night Out, festive family get together or company party. The winter wonderland will be open every Friday and Saturday night in December and features live holiday music. Reserve the BLING Taproom for your company Christmas party or family reunion on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays by clicking here.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to invite everyone to The Wolf Cafe’s first-ever holiday pop-up bar,” said owner Bob Biribin. “We’ve poured our hearts into creating a magical holiday space where you can sip on delightful cocktails, savor delicious food, hear fantastic music, and immerse yourself in the holiday spirit.”

“What makes this even more special,” adds co-owner Denise Biribin, “is that a portion of the proceeds will go to Circle of Concern, a cause close to our hearts. Join us as we celebrate this festive season together, and let The Wolf Cafe be your home away from home during the holidays. We can’t wait to welcome you with open arms and make a meaningful impact together!”

Wine, mixed drinks and mocktails await you at BLING which also boasts one of the best craft beer menus in St. Louis with selections from Perennial, 2nd Shift and Narrow Gauge. Christmas cocktails include:

The Bling: Reyka Vodka, Housemade Limoncello, Spiced Pear, Pomegranate and Citrus

Last Christmas: Brown Butter Infused 4 Roses Bourbon, Laird’s Apple Brandy, House Made Chai Bitters and Chai Syrup

Stocking Stuffer: 4 Roses Bourbon, Sherry, Cointreau, Chocolate Liqueur, Cold Brew, Mole Bitters and Orange.

Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy: Empress Gin, Plum Wine, Sweet Vermouth, Cane Sugar, and Citrus.

*Christmas Island: Plantation Dark Rum, Plantation Silver Rum, Allspice Dram, Passionfruit, Pineapple, Dragonfruit, Coconut, Citrus, Cane Sugar and Seasonal Spices.

*I’ll Be Home for Christmas: Espresso, Irish Cream, Brown Butter-Washed 4 Roses Bourbon, Chocolate Liqueur, House-made Cinnamon Whipped Cream, Chocolate, and Seasonal Spices.

*Exclusive to the VIP Lounge. A tantalizing appetizer menu will also be available for purchase. For more information, contact [email protected]. Follow the festive fun on social media @thewolfcafestl. BLING is handicap accessible and for ages 21 and up only.