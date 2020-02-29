Battlehawks won again, improve to 2-0 at home

Jordan Ta’amu showed why he is the face of the St. Louis Battlehawks franchise on Saturday.

Ta’amu used his arm and legs, carrying St. Louis to a 23-16 win over Seattle.

St. Louis improved to 3-1 on the season, 2-0 at home, while Seattle dropped to 1-3.

Ta’amu credited the entire offense with the victory.

“Everybody on offense did their job, it was a team win,” Ta’amu said. “We just need to go out there and execute.”

Ta’amu finished 20 for 27 for 264 yards in the air. He also passed for a touchdown. On the ground, Ta’amu also led the team with 63 yards. He accounted for 327 total yards of offense, or 83% of the Battlehawks offense.

St. Louis jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Seattle was able to pull close, but the Battlehawks defense again came up huge in the fourth quarter as Will Hill grabbed his second interception of the season, putting the game away for St. Louis.

De’Mornay Pierson-El led all receivers with 5 catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in the winning effort.

St. Louis Head coach Jonathon Hayes said his quarterback just keeps getting better every week.

“As long as he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’ll be fine,” Hayes said. “He’s just so talented. It’s hard to defend just one thing. He can do it all.”

Ta’amu and the Battlehawks will travel to Washington DC next week for a Sunday clash with the Defenders. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Photo by Corey Saathoff.