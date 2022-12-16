Adam Sandler Makes Stop in St. Louis This Upcoming February

Tickets are on sale this morning, Friday, December 16th at 10am CST for Adam Sandler’s upcoming stop in St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center on Feb. 10, 2023.

Ticket link:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005D8996663EE6

Here are all the details:

ADAM SANDLER EXTENDS HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL TOUR INTO 2023

Adam Sandler will bring his outstanding and renowned tour – Adam Sandler Live – to eleven new cities in 2023. Sandler is poised to deliver his unique brand of comedy and song once again in North America starting February 5th in Chicago, Illinois with stops in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas and more.

Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, December 16th at 12 pm local time at livenation.com. Full routing can be found below.

A successful actor, writer, producer, and musician, Sandler has also performed on stage to live audiences on a sold-out tour across the U.S. and Canada. In 2018, 100% Fresh was released on Netflix which was Sandler’s first comedy special in twenty years and filmed during his last concert tour. In conjunction with Netflix, Warner Bros. Records released the audio companion to Sandler’s critically acclaimed Netflix special.

Beyond his beloved standup, Sandler’s films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and his films on Netflix have been some of the streamer’s most successful. Sandler’s recent film HUSTLE was a critical and audience favorite.

Sunday, February 5, 2023 Chicago, IL United Center

Monday, February 6, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Friday, February 10, 2023 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Monday, February 13, 2023 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena

Friday, February 17, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center