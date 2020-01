2020 Oscar Nominations – 92nd Annual Academy Awards (Feb. 9)

January 13, 2020 at 8:13 am / by Kevin Brackett

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards nominees were announced this morning via live stream. Actors John Cho and Issa Rae announced the nominees. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Here is this year’s line-up:

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE NOMINEES ANTONIO BANDERAS Pain and Glory LEONARDO DICAPRIO Once upon a Time…in Hollywood ADAM DRIVER Marriage Story JOAQUIN PHOENIX Joker JONATHAN PRYCE The Two Popes

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE NOMINEES TOM HANKS A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood ANTHONY HOPKINS The Two Popes AL PACINO The Irishman JOE PESCI The Irishman BRAD PITT Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE NOMINEES CYNTHIA ERIVO Harriet SCARLETT JOHANSSON Marriage Story SAOIRSE RONAN Little Women CHARLIZE THERON Bombshell RENÉE ZELLWEGER Judy

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE NOMINEES KATHY BATES Richard Jewell LAURA DERN Marriage Story SCARLETT JOHANSSON Jojo Rabbit FLORENCE PUGH Little Women MARGOT ROBBIE Bombshell

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM NOMINEES HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold I LOST MY BODY Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice KLAUS Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román MISSING LINK Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight TOY STORY 4 Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

CINEMATOGRAPHY NOMINEES THE IRISHMAN Rodrigo Prieto JOKER Lawrence Sher THE LIGHTHOUSE Jarin Blaschke 1917 Roger Deakins ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD Robert Richardson

COSTUME DESIGN NOMINEES THE IRISHMAN Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson JOJO RABBIT Mayes C. Rubeo JOKER Mark Bridges LITTLE WOMEN Jacqueline Durran ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD Arianne Phillips

DIRECTING NOMINEES THE IRISHMAN Martin Scorsese JOKER Todd Phillips 1917 Sam Mendes ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino PARASITE Bong Joon Ho

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE) NOMINEES AMERICAN FACTORY Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert THE CAVE Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts HONEYLAND Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT) NOMINEES IN THE ABSENCE Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva LIFE OVERTAKES ME John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan WALK RUN CHA-CHA Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

FILM EDITING NOMINEES FORD V FERRARI Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland THE IRISHMAN Thelma Schoonmaker JOJO RABBIT Tom Eagles JOKER Jeff Groth PARASITE Yang Jinmo

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM NOMINEES CORPUS CHRISTI Poland HONEYLAND North Macedonia LES MISÉRABLES France PAIN AND GLORY Spain PARASITE South Korea

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING NOMINEES BOMBSHELL Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker JOKER Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou JUDY Jeremy Woodhead MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White 1917 Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE) NOMINEES JOKER Hildur Guðnadóttir LITTLE WOMEN Alexandre Desplat MARRIAGE STORY Randy Newman 1917 Thomas Newman STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER John Williams

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG) NOMINEES I CAN’T LET YOU THROW YOURSELF AWAY from Toy Story 4; Music and Lyric by Randy Newman (I’M GONNA) LOVE ME AGAIN from Rocketman; Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin I’M STANDING WITH YOU from Breakthrough; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren INTO THE UNKNOWN from Frozen II; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez STAND UP from Harriet; Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

BEST PICTURE NOMINEES FORD V FERRARI Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers THE IRISHMAN Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers JOJO RABBIT Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers JOKER Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers LITTLE WOMEN Amy Pascal, Producer MARRIAGE STORY Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers 1917 Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers PARASITE Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

PRODUCTION DESIGN NOMINEES THE IRISHMAN Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves JOJO RABBIT Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková 1917 Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh PARASITE Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED) NOMINEES DCERA (DAUGHTER) Daria Kashcheeva HAIR LOVE Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver KITBULL Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson MEMORABLE Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre SISTER Siqi Song

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION) NOMINEES BROTHERHOOD Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon NEFTA FOOTBALL CLUB Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi THE NEIGHBORS’ WINDOW Marshall Curry SARIA Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre A SISTER Delphine Girard

SOUND EDITING NOMINEES FORD V FERRARI Donald Sylvester JOKER Alan Robert Murray 1917 Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD Wylie Stateman STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Matthew Wood and David Acord

SOUND MIXING NOMINEES AD ASTRA Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano FORD V FERRARI Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow JOKER Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland 1917 Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

VISUAL EFFECTS NOMINEES AVENGERS: ENDGAME Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick THE IRISHMAN Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli THE LION KING Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman 1917 Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) NOMINEES THE IRISHMAN Screenplay by Steven Zaillian JOJO RABBIT Screenplay by Taika Waititi JOKER Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver LITTLE WOMEN Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig THE TWO POPES Written by Anthony McCarten