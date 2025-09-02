When Talent Isn’t Enough in the Job Hunt

Despite a career of accomplishments, the search for meaningful work feels defeating — but I refuse to quit.

By Jeremy M. Housewright

I was always told growing up that I could be anything I wanted to be. Work hard, stay focused, and doors will open. But at this stage in life, I’m not so sure that’s true anymore.

I’ve built a career I’m proud of. I’ve interviewed celebrities, athletes, presidents, and musicians. I’ve had the chance to sit across from some of the most fascinating people in sports and culture and bring their stories to readers who might never otherwise hear them. I’ve published two books, with a third on the way. In 2019, I earned my doctorate — a milestone that symbolized not only achievement but perseverance. On paper, it looks like the American dream of journalism lived out.

And yet, here I am, staring at job listings, polishing resumes, sending out applications that too often vanish into what seems like the thin air of cyberspace. Some days, the silence is worse than rejection. It’s not just frustrating — it’s defeating.

The cruel irony is that as a journalist, I know the power of words. I know how to capture a moment, how to bring a story to life, how to make people care. But when it comes to the job search, those words don’t seem to matter. Algorithms filter resumes. HR software scans for keywords. Talent and track record can feel invisible.

Journalism isn’t just a profession for me; it’s my identity. I’ve dedicated my life to documenting moments that matter — from high school athletes whose stories would otherwise go untold, to cultural icons who shape the way we see the world. I believe deeply in the value of storytelling, in the belief that words can change minds, bring people together, and shine a light on truths that need to be seen.

And still, I wait. For recognition. For opportunity. For that one editor, one newsroom, one institution willing to say, yes — we see you, and your work matters here.

But here’s what I know: I can’t give up. Writing isn’t just how I make a living; it’s how I make sense of the world. Even on the most discouraging days, my English bulldog, Gertrude, sits by my feet as I type, reminding me that loyalty and persistence count for something. If she hasn’t given up on me, why should I give up on myself?

I may not be certain anymore that you can be anything you want to be. But I know this: you can keep showing up, keep fighting, and keep writing. And for me, quitting has never been part of my story.