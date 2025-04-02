UFL Struggling in Second Season as TV Ratings Drop and Player Concerns Amplify

The United Football League (UFL) kicked off its second season this past weekend without much fanfare. The league continues to fumble opportunity after opportunity to grab the attention of football fans due to poor planning, one of the league’s superstar owner’s, Dwayne Johnson, failing to show up for an appearance, and just boring gameplay. While these three issues are glaring and quite evident, there is even more for the small number of fans of the UFL to be worried about.
I’ll start by saying as far as Johnson goes, that’s not a big deal. There is really no need for him to bother showing up to a game. I highly doubt it would increase attendance all that much. While Johnson is known all over the world for his box office success and some bombs, this is football we are talking about after all, not a Hollywood film or a WWE match. Some fans were upset and seemed to take it personal that Johnson missed his appearance at the first game of the season between the Houston Roughnecks and the St. Louis Battlehawks. The actor took to social media to explain his absence, saying his plane had an issue on the way to the game and had to turn around. While I will take Johnson at his word, he’s usually a pretty honest guy on his social media posts, some fans just don’t accept that reason. It does seem fishy that he wouldn’t show up to a game when many players were calling for him to step in because of issues with the league’s collective bargaining agreement.
To speak on the collective bargaining agreement, this is the piece that bothers me the most. It’s quite simple, the players want year-round healthcare provided or at least a pay raise so that they could afford it. The players came together to pen a letter to Johnson, but he didn’t show up to the game. While there was talk of a potential strike, and rightfully so, the players decided to play on Friday night.
I have heard some of the illogical arguments from some fans, shouting to just play, but those fans chastising the players obviously forgot that the game of football is a physical and dangerous game. Here is an actual breakdown of what players in the UFL are paid.
UFL Player Salaries: Breaking Down the Pay Scale in the Spring Football League
As the United Football League (UFL) continues to carve out its place in the professional football landscape, one of the most talked-about aspects of the league is its salary structure. Unlike the NFL, where salaries vary dramatically based on contracts and player performance, the UFL operates under a universal payment system that ensures financial consistency across all teams.
According to UFL News Hub, players on an active roster in the UFL earn a base salary of $5,500 per week throughout the season. Those under contract but not on an active roster still receive a $2,500 weekly stipend. This structured approach claims to provide players with financial stability as they pursue their professional football careers.
In addition to their weekly salaries, UFL players receive a housing stipend of $400 per week (or $1,600 per month) to help with living expenses. During the training camp period, which prepares teams for the upcoming season, players earn $850 per week.
There is also opportunity for players to earn performance-based bonuses, such as, $2,500 for making the All-UFL Team, $5,000 for Player of the Year, and $7,500 for MVP of the league.
Now, here’s the kicker to all of this. Despite offering a steady income, UFL salaries fall well below those in the NFL, where the minimum player salary for the 2024 season is $795,000 per year—equivalent to roughly $15,288 per week. Even players on an NFL practice squad earn a minimum of $12,000 per week, more than double what UFL players receive. Before a merger with the XFL, the USFL had a similar compensation model, with active players earning $5,350 per week, a $400 weekly housing stipend, and potential championship bonus of $5,000. The XFL previously paid $5,000 per week and offered additional team win bonuses of $1,000 per victory. Notably, XFL quarterbacks had the potential to earn significantly more, with some making between $200,000 and $400,000 per season. So, do the players in the UFL have a legitimate gripe? I would say they definitely do. For a league to not offer year-around healthcare is almost criminal.
To go along with the contract dispute, the league is now staring down the barrel of some very subpar numbers for opening weekend.
Declining TV Ratings
The most glaring issue for the league is a steep drop in television viewership. The opening weekend of the 2025 season saw some games averaging fewer than 600,000 viewers, a drastic decline from the 1.81 million viewers who tuned in for the 2024 season opener. This drop raises concerns about the league’s ability to attract and retain a broad television audience, a crucial factor for long-term financial stability.
Attendance Struggles
While digital engagement has seen an uptick, in-person attendance remains an issue. Some teams have struggled to fill stadiums, posing another financial hurdle for the league. Strong ticket sales are crucial for creating a lively in-game atmosphere and generating revenue beyond television contracts. Mike Mitchell reported the following attendance numbers for opening weekend; Houston at 7,124, Arlington at 10,114, Memphis at 4,373, and DC with 12,254. I personally watched the St. Lous at Houston game and can safely say that I highly doubt there were half of 7,124 in attendance. I’ve seen high school games with high attendance for losing teams. I can’t speak for the other three cities, but I know for a fact that Memphis was giving away free parking to try to drum up attendance. Judging by the numbers there, I doubt it helped. With St. Louis hosting a game on Sunday evening, it will be interesting to see how the attendance fares there. Rumors of a large percentage drop in season ticket renewals have been rampant around St. Louis, but of course, no one from the league will speak on that. If the Battlehawks attendance is lower than expected, it should send a clear signal that the UFL could be in major trouble.
As the second weekend gets ready to kick off for the UFL, is there hope? With a major backer in Fox, I suppose there is. However, the league continues to hemorrhage money.
Fox Sports executive Eric Shanks has gone on the record, saying that the league is still losing money, but it is near reaching self-sustainability. Having Fox backing the league does help, along with a growing digital presence, but is there excitement for the product? Those who say it’s superior to college football, are in another world. I’m not sure in what reality that Friday night’s game between Houston and St. Louis could be a better game than most SEC college games. The atmosphere is in no way as fun or exciting. So, what lies ahead?
The Future of the UFL?
For the UFL to secure its place in the sports landscape, it must address declining television ratings, enhance in-person attendance, and navigate player concerns regarding collective bargaining. At the same time, continued investment in digital engagement and leveraging media partnerships could help solidify its brand. For those talking expansion, it’s almost laughable to think about that right now.
The question remains: Can the UFL buck the trend of failed spring leagues and establish itself as a sustainable alternative to the NFL? The 2025 season will provide crucial insights into whether the league is built to last or destined to join its predecessors in spring football history.
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images