Theater Review: & JULIET at The Fabulous Fox

Romeo and Juliet is often considered one of William Shakespeare’s most iconic plays, but it may also be one of his most overrated. In just four days, two impulsive teenagers fall in love, trigger a series of tragic events, including the deaths of several loved ones and ultimately take their own lives. The story of these star-crossed lovers ends as abruptly as it begins. It’s also ridiculous.

Lucky for musical lovers, & Juliet offers a delightful twist on the classic tragedy by imagining what might have happened if Juliet had not killed herself after Romeo’s death. The musical cleverly uses one of Shakespeare’s favorite devices, a play within a play, by featuring the Bard himself and his wife, Anne Hathaway, as they rewrite the story together. Hijinks and comedy ensue when Anne inserts herself into the narrative as one of Juliet’s best friends. As the characters end up in Paris of all places, they discover new truths about love, all while belting out some of the biggest pop hits from the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s, written by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin. These hits include songs sung by Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, Ariana Grande, Bon Jovi and more.

The cast of & Juliet is outstanding. Rachel Simone Webb shines as Juliet, delivering a stunning vocal performance and bringing a youthful, comedic energy that highlights the character’s innocence. Corey Mach is a standout as Shakespeare, leaning into boy band swagger as he hilariously conveys the Bard’s growing frustration with his wife’s critique of his plays. A welcome addition to the story is the character May, beautifully portrayed by Nick Drake. With a strong, expressive voice, Drake brings both sweetness and emotional depth to the role, particularly moving in the heartfelt “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.” Teal Wicks portrays Anne Hathaway, Shakespeare’s long-suffering wife, with heartfelt grace especially in the poignant number “That’s the Way It Is.” Kathryn Allison’s powerhouse vocals and sharp comedic timing in the role of Angelique, Juliet’s no-nonsense nurse, adds warmth and wit to the musical. The cast is large, as in Shakespearean plays, but every member excels in their role.

& Juliet follows in the footsteps of many recent Broadway musicals that use modern pop songs to tell a story, but where it truly stands out is in how seamlessly these hits are woven into the narrative. Nearly every song is instantly recognizable, and the tone, lyrics, and melodies fit the storyline so naturally that nothing feels forced or contrived. The sheer volume of chart-toppers written by Max Martin is impressive, allowing the show a playlist of fun, high-energy numbers that will thrill fans of pop music.

David West Read’s book is an ode to Shakespeare’s comedies, infusing the show with his trademark wit and chaotic humor. Read use of Shakespearean references, words and historical lessons contrasts nicely with the enjoyable, modern songs. Importantly, the musical also engages with themes that occurred in Shakespeare’s time and remain relevant today. Issues of female agency and feminism are explored, as are the journeys of LGBTQIA+ characters discovering and asserting their identities. The true grit of the book is that it can explore these themes beautifully without detracting from the upbeat nature of the show.

Like any great pop concert, & Juliet places a strong emphasis on lighting, staging, set design and costumes in a way that enhances the experience. The resulting production is vibrant, energetic and a joy to watch.

Between the compelling music and clever book, & Juliet transforms one of the most well-known tragedies ever written into a fun, witty comedy. Fans of Shakespeare, musical theater and pop music will enjoy this evening at the theater.

& Juliet plays at The Fabulous Fox Theater through June 1st.