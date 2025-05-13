Steve-O brings mayhem, heart, and hilarious chaos on new ‘Crash and Burn’ tour

Steve-O, the legendary stuntman and comic force behind the Jackass franchise, is hitting the road again — and this time, he’s doubling down on outrageous. In an exclusive interview, the performer revealed what fans can expect from his latest live multimedia comedy show, “The Bucket List Tour” sequel: The Crash and Burn Tour. You can catch the show at Helium Comedy Club tomorrow night, as well as Thursday. Tickets are still available for both evenings.

“It’s like if an extra naughty Jackass movie met a stand-up comedy show,” Steve-O explained. “It’s super fast-paced, with big laughs, wild stunts, and some video footage that definitely wouldn’t fly on cable TV.” .

When I asked the best-selling author to describe the new material, he summed it up perfectly.

“I film stuff that’s so crazy I wouldn’t be allowed to do it on Jackass,” he laughed. “Like, the kind of stuff that gets you a court date, not a paycheck.”

With a blend of storytelling, shock humor, and 4D multimedia experiences, Steve-O has created a genre-defying live show.

“There’s stuff I film that’s illegal, totally insane — like my own private Jackass movie. But it’s all incorporated into a comedy show with real punchlines and video payoffs,” he said.

The journey to put together a tour this unhinged wasn’t easy. It took him nearly a year of workshopping material, booking under-the-radar shows just to test the limits before branding it the Crash and Burn Tour.

“I filmed a ton of stuff first,” he said, “then tried it out in unbranded Steve-O shows until I was confident.”

Aside from live shows, Steve-O continues to expand his media empire. His long-running Wild Ride podcast continues to pull in fascinating guests — from Kevin Smith to the lieutenant of the Tulsa Homicide Division.

“It was a dream come true. I got to ask about the unique smell of human decomposition,” he said, gleefully.

Another side of Steve-O that fans adore is his compassion — especially for animals. His love story with his rescue dog Wendy, adopted in Peru, has touched many. Although Wendy prefers the skies to the road, Steve-O now tours with another pup, Moon Pie, a dog who aced a “bus test drive.” Both are part of his ever-growing animal family at his Radical Ranch in Tennessee — now an official 501(c)(3) animal sanctuary.

The once-wild daredevil has also become a symbol of recovery and resilience. Now sober for well over a decade, Steve-O says fans often share how his journey inspired their own.

“I never want to take credit for that,” he said. “But, if I’ve helped even a little, it means the world.”

As he reflects on 25 years since Jackass, Steve-O says he never imagined he’d be alive in 2025, let alone thriving.

“It’s absolutely insane what’s come to pass,” he admitted. “But I’m just super grateful.”

Catch Steve-O live on the Crash and Burn Tour — just be warned: this isn’t your average comedy show. It’s raw, reckless, heartfelt, and very, very Steve-O.

“It’s inspiring,” Steve-O added. “I can’t tell you the number of people who have left this show feeling inspired.”