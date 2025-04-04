Sports Photos: Mizzou defeats Missouri State in softball

The Missouri Tigers softball team improved to 20-18 on the season with a 7-2 victory over the visiting Bears.

Missouri State is now 10-23 on the season.

Cierra Harrison earned the win for the Tigers, improving to 9-5 on the year.

The Tigers are once again hosting the top team in the nation this weekend, as Texas comes to town for a series.

The top-ranked Longhorns are 34-3 and 7-2 in SEC play. Missouri is just 2-7 in SEC play on the season.

Today’s contest starts at 10 a.m. due to inclement weather. Saturday’s game will start at 5 p.m. while Sunday’s first pitch is at Noon.

Photos by Jeremiah Jordan.