Movie Review: THE GRUDGE Starring Tara Westwood, Junko Bailey, David Lawrence Brown
As the year 2020 revs up for an entire new slate of cinematic releases, the first weekend of the new decade seems to be off to a dismal start, with the release of Nicolas Pesce’s newest installment of The Grudge. Existing not as a remake, but a hybrid of a reboot/sequel, the film follows an […]
Theatre Review: The Rep’s PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Offers a Fresh Take On An Old Classic
They don’t call it a classic for no reason. Jane Austin’s Pride and Prejudice is one of the most well-known novels in existence, with numerous stage productions and film adaptations over the years. Yet, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has not simply staged just another copy of the beloved story. Artistic Director Hana S. […]
Another Take on STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
(Excuse my brief history with the franchise. I promise I get into Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker a few paragraphs down.) Star Wars. Oh, what an incredible journey it has been. It’s been years since I’ve attended midnight showings of the prequel trilogy where every seat was filled and additional people sat on the […]
Movie Review: CATS Starring Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Judi Dench
Where to start with this trainwreck? From the moment the first trailer dropped for Cats, the internet was ready to pounce. And this time, rightfully so. Lovers of Broadway and musicals alike thought it couldn’t be as bad as the trailers looked. Surely there has to be something more than creepy CGI cats with human faces and […]
Movie Review: STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
I can still remember my first exposure to Star Wars. I was pretty young, probably eight or nine, looking for a movie to watch. Back then, we had to rely on the old VCR and whatever movies had either been purchased or recorded off broadcast TV. I feel old just typing that. Anyway, one of […]
Movie Review: ‘Black Christmas’ Starring Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue
Another Friday the 13th is here, which means the release of at least one horror flick is destined to open in theatres this weekend. Being shy of two weeks before Christmas, it’s fair to say that nothing gets movie viewers into the holiday spirit more than a holiday-themed slasher flick, am I right? If that’s […]
Movie Review: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Starring; Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black
I will admit that when I heard a sequel was being developed to the beloved 1995 Robin Williams classic, “Jumanji,” I was skeptical. Luckily, a great cast featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart, along with a great script, carried the film to a $1 billion global box office haul. So, it […]
Theatre Review: WICKED Casts Charming Spell on The Fabulous Fox
One of the most “Popular” shows on Broadway has flown into The Fabulous Fox just in time for the holidays, plaything now through December 29. We all know the story of Dorothy and her trip to OZ, chronicled in L. Frank Baum’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and the 1939 classic film starring Judy […]
XFL Battlehawks Unveil Uniforms
The XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks showed off their uniforms on Tuesday night, as the entire XFL released home and away jerseys. The Battlehawks showed off their entire home and away uniform, including a pretty sharp looking helmet lined with wings. Jerseys can be purchased at XFL.com. Fans can also purchase tickets to the hometown Battlehawks […]
Movie Review: ‘Knives Out’ Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis
Sometimes, you think you have a movie figured out from the beginning. Sometimes, the movie tells you what happens halfway through. And sometimes, even when it tells you, it still pulls the rug out from underneath your feet. With murder mysteries, usually it ends up being a combination of all three. They’re fun for a […]