Movie Review: ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR delights as Lively and Kendrick rekindle sparks from first film

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are back in Another Simple Favor, the devilishly delightful follow up to 2018’s A Simple Favor directed by Paul Feig. The first film is based on a novel by Darcey Bell of the same title. A Simple Favor ended with Lively’s Emily being taken down for a murder scheme by Kendrick’s Stephanie and Emily’s husband, Sean, played by Henry Golding. The sequel brings back all three characters and a few newcomers into the fold with Allison Janie playing Emily’s Aunt Linda, Alex Newell as assistant Vicky, and Michele Morrone as Dante Versano, Emily’s new fiancé. Andrew Rannells reprises his role as Darren as well.

In the sequel, while on her book tour, Stephanie is interrupted by a now-free Emily, because prison doesn’t last long for the rich and beautiful. But for Emily, trying to kill Stephanie and Sean is old news, and she just wants her bff back. After rekindling a romance with an old flame, Emily asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor in her destination wedding in Capri, using threats of extortion, blackmail and lawsuits as her method of persuasion. The audience then follows the duo to a luxurious island as the pair get ready to celebrate Emily’s nuptials while quite literally trying not to kill each other. But, death is inevitable with a simple favor, but who killed who, and why? You’ll have to check out the film if you wish to find out which is streaming exclusively on Prime Video now.

I found myself enjoying the sequel much more than the first one. Perhaps that is because Lively and Kendrick really lean into their roles this time, and the writing was so in-your-face, and provides so many recalls and gut-punches to the first flick, but the volume on their zest seems turned all the way up. Their chemistry on screen is undeniable and the quick wit of both characters creates for some enticing exposition. Blake Lively’s Emily truly possesses some BDE. (If you know, you know.)

The new additions to the cast up the ante for a bigger and bolder story than before. One of the joys of a follow-up like Another Simple Favor is that while the characters come from a source material, the story is new and unknown. Audiences that read the book before the first film knew about the twists and turns, which can cause the experience to be less exciting. Don’t get me wrong, the performances were fantastic in the first film, but the sequel knows that it’s camp and really leans into some of the nonsense of the plot, which ends up being enjoyable. Nothing can put a damper on a film that tries to take itself too seriously.

Another Simple Favor is definitely worth the watch and can be streamed now. And, if you need a refresher or by chance missed the first film when it came out, I definitely recommend revisiting the first film before joining Emily and Stephanie for their second round of dirty martinis.

Another Simple Favor earns a B+.