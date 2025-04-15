Interview: Lisa Ann Walter to perform at Helium

​Rather you love her as Melissa Schemmenti on Abbott Elementary, you’ve followed her stand-up career for years, or even Stan her as Chessy in the beloved 1998’s The Parent Trap, Lisa Ann Walter has been a pivotal player in comedy and has brought laughter to audiences of tv, film and live comedy shows for quite some time. Ahead of her special engagement at Helium Comedy Club in St. Louis, MO this upcoming weekend, Walter spoke with us to answer a few questions about what fans can expect from her upcoming show, a little insight into television’s favorite elementary school, and some of her reflections from visiting St. Louis in the past.

​I asked Walter what her favorite part of the tour is, and what she enjoys most about traveling for standup. “Of the whole tour, I love going out into the country and meeting people that are fans of the show, fans of mine. I like experiencing the city;your city. It was always my favorite thing about standup back in the day – going into a new town, experiencing the people. Every city has its own personality, and things that people are proud of. I don’t know why I haven’t heard of ooey gooey butter cake, but even before people started talking about it, for some reason it popped up on my Instagram, so I think the algorithm is on to me. It is sending me cakes in advance before I show up into a town. But, I also love showing up to make people laugh. It’s the reason I got into show business to begin with,” she gleefully explained. I also mentioned that while she is here, she definitely needs to try some toasted raviolis, which she was already locked in for.

​We spoke about some of Lisa’s favorite memories of performing in St. Louis, where she fondly remembered a time in the 90’s where she was performing at a club, in which they had her stay at the comedy condos in a park across the street from the venue. She joked that she was told to be careful wandering through the park, which she jokingly asked why? Aside from the possible danger of the infamous comedy condos, Lisa explained; “I felt incredibly safe and happy, with all of the people, and in the club. It was some of my favorite shows. It’s the reason I asked to come back to St. Louis. There were a lot of places they asked me come to, but when they mentioned St. Louis, I said ‘absolutely!’ Plus, it’s where Stan is from, William Stanford Davis who plays Mr. Johnson is from your home. So, I have togo just for that reason. I keep trying to talk him into coming and doing standup with me.” (This would be an event that would be absolutely unmissable in my opinion – Ms. Schemmenti and Mr. Johnson on tour together!)

​As Walter shines on abc’s hit series, I inquired about what she sees as the defining difference in performing for television versus a live audience. “Standup is a solitary performance and discipline that is also inclusive of your audience. Right? So the whole thing is breaking the fourth wall. And, it is a shared experience. You might think it is just you on stage, but it’s not. What I will say is people who love comedy, and they have their favorites that they watch on Netflix or wherever they see it on tv, they don’t have the experience of being in the room. To me, there is nothing like live comedy because it is a conversation. Not literally. I’m not inviting a back-and-forth consistently throughout my performance, but there are some times when I talk to the audience. There are times where I will go back and forth. But, it’s really the experience we share. The things that I’m talking about the audience understands and has been through and it’s the relatability that makes things funny.” Walter went on to discuss the difference in acting versus her standup performances, stating that filming Abbott Elementary is the closest experience to living and performing on stage because of its multicamera setup, and how it is enhanced by working with the best ensemble cast on television. “It is something I love. I jump out of bed excited when I have to get up for work every morning at 4:30 AM. But, it is different from standup, wheremaybe I can I take a nap, and maybe get up at 4:30 PM.”

​I asked if she had any philosophies for performing and what kind of advice she might offer to those looking to enter standup. On a personal philosophy, Walter said “I will tell you what I’ve lived by, as a performer for pretty much my entire career – I’m here to make sure people have a good time.” She then went on to explain a little more in depth about the character of cringe comedy, especially in regards to how it relates to a live audience. “I would never want my audience to feel roasted or hurt. You can always tell as a comic when someone is uncomfortable. For me, I just move off of them and talk to someone else because they aren’t there to be a part of the show, or there to make to gentle fun. And, I would never want for an audience member to leave feeling they didn’t have a good time. I want them to be happy. I want them to laugh. I want them to forget about their troubles. That is why I’m there. So, I think that is definitely my philosophy.” On advice to those that want to act or perform standup, Walter’s advice was perhaps the most profound tidbit of guidance I’ve heard from a performer. “What I say to people who want to be actors, is don’t start off with that. Start off with, ‘How do I get on a stage? I want to learn. I want to learn how to act.’ Sometimes they go to a school, or if you can’t afford school you can take part in community theater. Learn to respect all the different departments; from the makeup to the set building, to the stage crew, everybody – directors, everybody in every department is doing something necessary for the final product. And, you need to go in and understand that you’re just one piece of that and just because you’re the one acting on the stage, it doesn’t matter, you are a part of team that is putting together a production. Once you understand that, then you can more forward with how to become a real actor. With standup, you have to develop your own voice, a voice that is true to you. You have to be authentic. That doesn’t mean you only have to talk about things that only happen to you. I see a lot more young comics talking about, not what they think is going to be an easy laugh or what is to be accepted, but what’s going on in the world – because they’re more aware, much like my generation was. They’re much more aware of what’s going on in the world, and they’re making you laugh about it. Which to me,is the best way to message. If you are going to yell something at people, they might not be willing to get it, but if you make them laugh…”

​I have asked that question so many times, but Walter’s response was probably the most wholesome answer I have ever gotten. How she didn’t speak to the isolation of performing but grouped it together with all elements of a performance being a necessity in understanding the dynamics of performance, comedy and acting is truly a foundational approach to the industry.

​I asked what she wishes audience members would take away from her shows this weekend, to which she replied, “I want them to walk away with them saying, ‘Man, that was fun.’ There is going to be music in it. They’re going to walk away with some of these songs stuck in their head. I just want them to be happy with coming to see a live performer as opposed to going and seeing a movie.”

​Of course, Walter isn’t only known for her performance roles, but recently won Celebrity Jeopardy, which I had to inquire about. “Best part of my career ever. Honest to God. Here’s the truth. I have gotten cast quite often, as this kind of girl, you know, with the gum smacking and the big boobs, because that’s how I’m built. And you know, they don’t let girls with a chest my size play somebody smart, for some reason. I know what my IQ is, my parents were brilliant, my father was a physicist for NASA. I’ve always been relegated to being ‘street-smart’ or ‘kitchen-smart’ or whatever. But, when I won, I was in the car driving home and I thought – ‘I don’t have to convince anybody I’m smart anymore.’ And, that was it.”

​I couldn’t complete the interview without asking about what Ms. Schemmenti has in the future to which Walter stated that she doesn’t know much. “I think we will see where the relationship goes with Captain Robinson and Ms. Schemmenti. Other than that, I’m not really sure. Quinta doesn’t tell us, which is probably smart. Not for me, because I’m Sicilian, I know how to keep my mouth shut, but I’m not sure about some of the other people blowing it,” she joked. I also asked aside from Ms. Schemmenti, does Lisa herself have anything exciting coming up that she can share, which at this time, a lot is under lock and key, which is perfectly fine, because a little mystery never hurt anybody. Walter did mention that this upcoming hour she will be performing will be brand new material, and she really thinks audiences will engage in such a special way with it. Walter was such an interesting person to speak with and I was so thankful and gracious that she took some time out of her day to speak with me, and it was even more special to me because AbbottElementary is truly a remarkable entry in television. You can catch Lisa Ann Walter this weekend at Helium Comedy Club and of course, every Wednesday on abc when new episodes of Abbott Elementary air. More info and tickets on Walter’s performances can be found at Helium’s website.

