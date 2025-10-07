Interview: From Wrestling Rings to Ballparks: Dr. Jeremy Housewright’s Journey to Children’s Books

Veteran journalist and author of For the Love of the Show: Pro Wrestling Fans Tell Their Stories, For the Love of the Show II, is back with his first children’s book, Gertrude Goes to the Ballpark.

Q: Dr. Housewright, you’ve been a writer for more than 20 years, covering everything from major sporting events to presidential visits. What inspired you to transition into writing books?

A: Writing has always been a part of who I am. Journalism gave me the opportunity to tell other people’s stories, whether it was athletes, politicians, or members of the community. But I always wanted to create something lasting, something people could hold onto or remember. For the Love of the Show came from my passion for pro wrestling and my interest in fan culture. Gertrude Goes to the Ballpark comes from a much more personal place: my love for my dog, Gertrude, and my lifelong love of St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

Q: Let’s talk about Gertrude Goes to the Ballpark. How did Gertrude become the star of a children’s book?

A: Gertrude has such a personality, as do most English bulldogs. She’s funny, stubborn, and lovable. She’s truly part of our family. One day I thought, what if she could experience a baseball game the way I do? From there, the idea of “Take Your Dog to the Game Day” at Busch Stadium just clicked. The book lets kids experience the ballpark through Gertrude’s eyes while also celebrating the joy of baseball and family.

The book includes not just a story but trivia and fun facts. Why did you add that section?

A: I wanted it to be more than a bedtime story. Sports teach kids teamwork, history, and tradition. By including trivia and etiquette tips, I hope kids learn something new about baseball while enjoying Gertrude’s adventure.

Q: You’ve got some serious collector energy too. How does that tie into your storytelling?

A: (Laughs) Yeah, I’ve been a card collector for years. Whether it’s Vinnie Pasquantino rookie autos or old Topps classics, I love how sports memorabilia tells stories. That’s why Gertrude also has her own baseball cards. It brings that collector’s culture full circle.

Q: What’s next for Gertrude?

A: Gertrude Goes to the Ballpark is just the beginning. The way this book is set up, it would be very easy to convert it to a book about the Cubs or Royals, or even the Pirates. It could easily become an entire MLB series. We’re already thinking about Gertrude Goes to the Ice Rink or maybe even Gertrude’s Game Day Memories. As long as she’s around, there will be stories to tell.

Gertrude Goes to the Ballpark is available for preorder on Amazon. It releases on Friday, October 10. You can visit with Dr. Jeremy Housewright and Gertrude on Saturday October 18 at Three Tails Pet Parlor in Columbia, Illinois from 10-2. Books will be available there for $15. Dr. Housewright will also be making several other appearances coming up at local bookstores and sports collectors shows. Keep an eye on his website jeremyhousewright.com for all the updated information regarding Gertrude Goes to the Ballpark.