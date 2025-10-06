Gary Numan and Tremors at The Sovereign

Review and Photos by Jerry McGrath

What….a… show! Gary Numan blew the doors of the new venue The Sovereign last night, bringing his synthwave and industrial mix to the stage and entrancing the crowd with a light show for the ages. People packed the venue to listen to 17 songs spanning his career, enthralled by the electric vocals and hard hitting downbeats. Barely a cell phone could be seen, all too moved by the music and waiting for the next kick.

The heavy beats reverb’d off the brick walls of the venue, amplified throughout the loft….standing center point in the back….you could feel the building move. Opened by The Tremors, a shoegaze, ephemeral duo with dreamy vocals and guitar, little did we know we were being lulled for the heavy music to come. Trent Reznor’s industrial influence on full display with a touch of Bowie permeated the synths.

If you have chance to see Gary on tour, DO NOT MISS THIS! If you have chance to take in a concert at the Sovereign, DO IT! Fantastic establishment!