Concert Photos: Zinadelphia, Sammy Rae & The Friends at The Pageant

Photos and review by Vertrell Yates.

Zinadelphia came through St.Louis & it was my first time hearing her perform and WOW did her performance gain a new fan plus all the other cheering patrons. Her Stage name is a blend of her name & where she is from Philadelphia, I always like to see how artist come up with their names as it makes for a great talk & story”

“Sammy Rae & The Friends came through St.Louis & provided Something for Everybody which is also their Debut Album name. The emotion of each lyric she & the Friends brought to this show was met with a roar of loving fans & love felt throughout the venue. I personally always find it amazing hearing the crowd sing along with an artist & this concert was exceptional with the personal touch this band brings.”